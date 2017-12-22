Crypto-linked firms found guilty by association as bitcoin sinks

Broken representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency, placed on a monitor that displays stock graph and binary codes, are seen in this illustration picture, December 21, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 22 — Long Blockchain might want to go back to selling soft drinks.

The recently rebranded firm fell as much as 33 per cent today, as crypto-linked stocks get slammed with bitcoin suffering its biggest intraday shellacking in about three years.

Digital Power Corp, an aspiring miner of digital currencies, is down 27 per cent; former biotech company Riot Blockchain is off almost 20 per cent. LongFin Corp, which was up as much as 2,600 per cent less than four sessions into its history as a public company, is sitting on a 15 per cent loss.

This morning’s decline pushes Riot Blockchain into the red for the week after having been up more than 60 per cent as of Tuesday; Long Island Ice — excuse us, Long Blockchain — and LongFin are still up at least 75 per cent this week.

The pain continues for Future FinTech Group Inc, a company with no observable links to cryptocurrencies or blockchain technologies that nonetheless caught a massive bid after a CNBC anchor called attention to the business. Formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, the stock fell as much as 15 per cent on the heels of a 25 per cent loss yesterday.

Cynics might say that these companies are finally living up to their names. — Bloomberg