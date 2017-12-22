Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

Crypto-linked firms found guilty by association as bitcoin sinks

Friday December 22, 2017
11:50 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

ProjekMMO: Buaya tembaga sesat naik ke darat ditangkapProjekMMO: Buaya tembaga sesat naik ke darat ditangkap

The Edit: Learn all about Fugeelah accessories by refugee childrenThe Edit: Learn all about Fugeelah accessories by refugee children

The Edit: Chef Massimo’s latest venture features free food from made scrapsThe Edit: Chef Massimo’s latest venture features free food from made scraps

Muslims forbidden from joining Jonghyun candlelight vigil, Perak mufti saysMuslims forbidden from joining Jonghyun candlelight vigil, Perak mufti says

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Broken representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency, placed on a monitor that displays stock graph and binary codes, are seen in this illustration picture, December 21, 2017. — Reuters picBroken representation of the Bitcoin virtual currency, placed on a monitor that displays stock graph and binary codes, are seen in this illustration picture, December 21, 2017. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Dec 22 — Long Blockchain might want to go back to selling soft drinks.

The recently rebranded firm fell as much as 33 per cent today, as crypto-linked stocks get slammed with bitcoin suffering its biggest intraday shellacking in about three years.

Digital Power Corp, an aspiring miner of digital currencies, is down 27 per cent; former biotech company Riot Blockchain is off almost 20 per cent. LongFin Corp, which was up as much as 2,600 per cent less than four sessions into its history as a public company, is sitting on a 15 per cent loss.

This morning’s decline pushes Riot Blockchain into the red for the week after having been up more than 60 per cent as of Tuesday; Long Island Ice — excuse us, Long Blockchain — and LongFin are still up at least 75 per cent this week.

The pain continues for Future FinTech Group Inc, a company with no observable links to cryptocurrencies or blockchain technologies that nonetheless caught a massive bid after a CNBC anchor called attention to the business. Formerly known as SkyPeople Fruit Juice, the stock fell as much as 15 per cent on the heels of a 25 per cent loss yesterday.

Cynics might say that these companies are finally living up to their names. — Bloomberg

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline