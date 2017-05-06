Crude rebound eases markets but concerns linger

Opec, Russia and other producers have agreed to curb production by 1.8 million barre1ls per day until June 30. Opec ministers next meet on May 25. — Reuters picNEW YORK, May 6 — Crude oil bounced back from its lowest level since November yesterday on the likelihood key producers could extend output cuts beyond an agreed-on June deadline, while a global stocks index set a fresh record high as corporate earnings remained strong.

Markets were rattled overnight as crude stumbled further, its weekly decline close to 10 per cent at one point, but comments from Saudi Arabia’s Opec governor Adeeb Al-Aama helped put a floor under oil prices.

“There’s an emerging consensus among participating countries on the need to extend the production agreement reached last year,” the official told Reuters.

Better-than-expected US non-farm payrolls data showed jobs growth rebounded sharply last month with 211,000 added and the national unemployment rate down to near a 10-year low of 4.4 per cent.

On Wall Street, the energy sector was posting its strongest daily showing since late March while the benchmark S&P, despite the strong payrolls report, remained in the tight range of the past two weeks.

“Opec is going to continue the cuts. The question is, is that enough to keep oil prices at a level that is good for business and for producers?” said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

“Today it has helped to the overall turn on the markets.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.29 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 20,971.76, the S&P 500 gained 4.72 points, or 0.20 per cent, to 2,394.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.05 points, or 0.17 per cent, to 6,085.38.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.69 per cent and MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.36 per cent after touching a record high.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.24 per cent. Overnight, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan closed 0.62 per cent lower.

crude rebound

Both Brent and US crude fell almost 4 per cent overnight on mounting concerns about oversupply. But weekly declines of close to 10 per cent were all but halved during trading hours in New York.

Concerns over a slowdown in China have hit other commodities, with Chinese iron ore futures down more than 10 per cent to this week’s low and copper touching its lowest since January.

Prudential’s Krosby said the slide in commodities would not necessarily drag other markets lower “as long as you accept the thesis that it is all about supply.”

“But if you add a slowdown in China,” she said, “it becomes a demand story.

US crude rose 1.65 per cent to US$46.27 (RM200.70) per barrel and Brent was last at US$49.14, up 1.57 per cent on the day.

“The energy complex is slowly succumbing to an opinion that this year’s Opec production cuts have been ineffective,” Jim Ritterbusch, president of Chicago-based energy advisery firm Ritterbusch & Associates, said in a note.

“We feel that the (Opec) cartel has come to a fork in the road in which the current agreement will be abandoned or steps will need to be taken to double down on current efforts by increasing production curtailments.”

Copper rose 0.76 per cent to US$5,585.00 a tonne.

Spot gold added 0.1 per cent to US$1,228.12 an ounce. US gold futures fell 0.02 per cent to US$1,228.30 an ounce.

The US dollar hit its lowest level in roughly six months against the euro at US$1.0999. The strong US jobs data failed to shake investors’ bullishness toward the euro ahead of the second round of France’s presidential election.

Analysts said traders are anticipating the euro will rise above a technical barrier of US$1.10 if, as expected, centrist Emmanuel Macron defeats anti-EU candidate Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s vote.

The dollar index fell 0.15 per cent, with the euro up 0.05 per cent to US$1.0989.

The Japanese yen weakened 0.14 per cent at 112.62 per dollar, while Sterling was last trading at US$1.2965, up 0.35 per cent on the day.

The Canadian dollar strengthened 0.44 per cent versus the greenback at CUS$1.37 per dollar, after 10 consecutive sessions of declines.

The loonie, the Australian dollar and Russia’s rouble, among the world’s most commodity-sensitive currencies, were all sent spinning overnight but later stabilised.

Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 1/32 in price to yield 2.3523 per cent, from 2.356 per cent late on Thursday. — Reuters