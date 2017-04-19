Crude oil falls after smaller-than-expected US inventory drop

A pump jack stands idle in Dewitt County, Texas January 13, 2016. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, April 19 — Oil slipped after an industry report was said to show a smaller-than-anticipated US crude inventory decline.

Supplies fell 840,000 barrels last week according to an American Petroleum Institute report yesterday, people familiar with the data said. That contrasted with analysts surveyed by Bloomberg who said supplies probably slipped by 1.4 million barrels before Energy Information Administration data Wednesday. Gasoline stockpiles rose 1.37 million barrels, the API was said to report.

Oil had rallied above US$53 (RM233.76) a barrel last week after some producers voiced support for prolonging a six-month supply-cut deal by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies. Opec ministers are scheduled to gather in Vienna on May 25 to discuss whether to extend the curbs.

“We are still in a very well-supplied crude market in the US,” Thomas Finlon, director of Energy Analytics Group LLC in Wellington, Florida, said by telephone.

“The gasoline build was a bit of a surprise but makes sense given that this is the time of year refinery runs increase.”

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery fell 24 cents to US$52.41 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

It’s the lowest close since April 7. Total volume traded was about 14 per cent below the 100-day average. WTI was down 32 cents at US$52.33 a barrel at 4:54 p.m. after the release of the API report.

Brent for June settlement fell 47 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to US$54.89 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe exchange, and closed at a US$2.04 premium to WTI for the same month.

Crude output at major US shale plays is forecast to rise to 5.2 million barrels a day in May, the EIA’s monthly Drilling Productivity report showed yesterday.

Prices rebounded earlier after a report showed that Saudi Arabia trimmed exports to a 21-month low in February as local refineries processed a record amount of crude.

Oil exports fell to 6.95 million barrels a day, the lowest since May 2015, according to data published yesterday on the Riyadh-based Joint Organisations Data Initiative website. — Bloomberg