Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils US oil industry

US gasoline futures have rallied more than 28 per cent to a two-year high above US$2 a gallon, buoyed by fears of a fuel shortage days ahead of the US Labor Day weekend’s traditional surge in driving. — Reuters picTOKYO, Sept 1 — Crude futures fell today, partly reversing sharp gains from the previous session, amid ongoing turmoil in the oil industry following Hurricane Harvey with nearly a quarter of US refining capacity offline.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 35 cents, or 0.7 per cent, at US$46.88 (RM200.20) barrel at 0641 GMT. The contract rebounded 2.8 per cent yesterday but is still heading for a weekly decline of 2.0 per cent.

The new Brent contract for November delivery was down 21 cents, or 0.4 per cent, at US$52.65 barrel. The contract for October delivery, which ended trading yesterday, closed up US$1.52, or 2.99 per cent, at US$52.38 a barrel.

US gasoline futures have rallied more than 28 per cent to a two-year high above US$2 a gallon, buoyed by fears of a fuel shortage days ahead of the US Labor Day weekend’s traditional surge in driving.

Gasoline for September delivery settled up 25.52 cents, or 13.5 per cent, at US$2.1399 on the last day of trading in the contract. Gasoline for October delivery was down 0.6 per cent at US$1.7684.

“It looks like everyone thinks that the hurricane will affect refining more than production,” said Tony Nunan, oil risk manager at Mitsubishi Corp “Production will come back faster than refining so it is just going to exacerbate the situation where there’s too much oil.”

Hurricane Harvey has killed more than 40 people and brought record flooding to the US oil heartland of Texas, paralysing at least 4.4 million barrels per day (bpd) of refining capacity, according to company reports and Reuters estimates.

The US Department of the Interior’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said that roughly 13.5 per cent of oil production in the Gulf of Mexico was also shut in yesterday.

The US government tapped its strategic oil reserves for the first time in five years yesterday, releasing 1 million barrels of crude to a working refinery in Louisiana.

Traders were also scrambling to redirect fuel to the United States.

US crude stocks fell sharply last week even as refineries hiked output in the run up to Harvey’s approach, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

That should encourage Opec and non-Opec members that are trying to restrict supplies to boost prices that are about half the level of three years ago.

Output from the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) in August fell 170,000 bpd from a 2017 high, a Reuters survey found, as renewed unrest cut supplies in Libya and other members stepped up compliance with their production-cutting deal with non-Opec countries including Russia.

But market rebalancing may take longer than expected if production comes back in the United States and refiners cannot feed that output into flooded refineries.

“This hurricane has thrown a spanner in the works and rebalancing is delayed further than expected,” Nunan said. — Reuters