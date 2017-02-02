CPO price rebounds on positive export figures

Crude palm oil production for January is expected to stay on a decline. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 ― Crude palm oil (CPO) futures prices on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives rebounded today, prompted by concerns over short supply and in anticipation of a positive export performance.

Phillip Futures Sdn Bhd Derivative Dealer David Ng said production for January is expected to stay on a decline.

“A stronger export performance, evident from strong estimates by cargo surveyors, is also seen supporting prices.

“We locate the support level at RM3,000 a tonne and immediate resistance at RM3,150 a tonne,” he told Bernama.

On Tuesday, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services reportedly said the shipment of Malaysian palm oil products for January had edged up by 8.1 per cent to 1.17 million tonnes from 1.087 million tonnes during end-2016.

At close, the February 2017 contract rose RM28 to RM3,258 a tonne, March 2017 increased RM48 to RM3,148 a tonne, April 2017 perked RM43 to RM3,072 a tonne, while May 2017 gained RM41 to RM3,004 a tonne.

Turnover expanded to 52,232 lots compared with 44,006 lots on Tuesday, while open interest widened to 239,991 contracts from 228,613 contracts previously.

On the physical market, February South was RM60 higher at RM3,310 a tonne.

The market resumed trading today after being closed yesterday for the Federal Territory Day holiday.