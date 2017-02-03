CPO futures prices down on profit-taking

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Crude palm oil (CPO) futures prices on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives finished easier today on profit-taking, dealers said.

The recovery in the ringgit, which closed at 4.4260/4300 against the US dollar, has also mitigated demand for the commodity today, he said.

Another dealer said some investors held their positions to await the release of January report performance by Malaysian Palm Oil Board next week.

February 2017 and March 2017 eased RM8 each to close at RM3,250 and RM3,140 a tonne, respectively, April 2017 fell by RM17 to RM3,055 and May 2017 declined by RM22 to RM2,982.

Turnover rose to 51,867 lots compared with 52,232 lots on Thursday, while open interest fell to 238,017 contracts from 239,991 contracts previously.

On the physical market, February South was RM10 higher at RM3,320 a tonne. — Bernama