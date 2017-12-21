Kuala Lumpur 25°C, Haze

Construction fires New Zealand economic growth

Thursday December 21, 2017
Cranes located on construction sites are seen in front of the Sky Tower building in central Auckland, New Zealand June 25, 2017. — Reuters picCranes located on construction sites are seen in front of the Sky Tower building in central Auckland, New Zealand June 25, 2017. — Reuters picWELLINGTON, Dec 21 — New Zealand’s economy grew 0.6 per cent in the July-September quarter thanks to a rebound in construction, official data released this morning showed.

The rise in quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) was in line with market expectations, taking annual growth to 3.0 per cent.

“Construction activity recovered this quarter, unwinding the previous two quarterly falls,” Statistics New Zealand said.

“This reflected higher construction-related investment, with investment in infrastructure and residential buildings also reporting strong increases.”

Construction jumped 3.6 per cent over the quarter while service industries rose 0.6 per cent, with health and residential care leading the way.

Statistics NZ said primary industries fell 0.4 per cent, partly because wet weather lowered milk production. — AFP

