CNBC: Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale

Tuesday April 3, 2018
10:48 PM GMT+8

The Pfizer logo at the company's world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. — Reuters picThe Pfizer logo at the company's world headquarters in New York April 28, 2014. — Reuters picNEW YORK, April 3 — Pfizer Inc is in talks with Procter & Gamble Co for a sale of the US drugmaker’s consumer health business, CNBC reported today, citing sources.

Pfizer is considering options with P&G, including a joint venture, according to the report, adding that the companies were far apart on a price for the business.

Pfizer and P&G could not be immediately reached for comment.

GlaxoSmithKline, Reckitt Benckiser and Johnson & Johnson have all exited from the bidding process, endangering an auction Pfizer hoped would bring in as much as US$20 billion (RM77.3 billion). — Reuters

