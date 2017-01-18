Citigroup’s quarterly profit rises 7pc

Citigroup Inc reported a 7 per cent rise in quarterly profit today. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Jan 18 — Citigroup Inc reported a 7 per cent rise in quarterly profit today, wrapping up a strong quarter for big US banks, as trading in bonds and currencies surged following the US presidential election.

The No. 4 US bank by assets said net income rose to US$3.57 billion (RM15.8 billion), or US$1.14 per share, in the quarter ended December 31, from US$3.34 billion, or US$1.02 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$1.12 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Citigroup’s revenue from fixed-income trading rose about 36 per cent, while equity trading revenue rose about 15 per cent, pushing up total markets and securities services revenue by about 24 per cent compared with the same quarter last year.

Wall Street trading desks benefited in the quarter from higher volume and volatility in stocks, bonds and currencies in the wake of Donald Trump’s surprise victory on November 8.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported a jump of about 78 per cent in revenue from trading fixed-income securities, currencies and commodities earlier today.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the No. 1 US bank by assets, and Morgan Stanley also reported sharp increases in fourth-quarter fixed-income trading revenue. — Reuters