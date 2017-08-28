CIMB’s Q2 pre-tax profit up to RM1.43b

Operating income grew 13.9 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to RM8.69 billion during the period under review. — Reuters picKUCHING, Aug 28 — CIMB Group Holdings Bhd’s pre-tax profit for the second quarter (Q2) ended June 30, 2017 rose to RM1.43 billion from RM1.19 billion in the same quarter last year.

In a filing to Bursa Malaysia today, the banking group said, revenue increased to RM4.33 billion from RM3.90 billion previously.

For the first six months (1H17), it said, pre-tax profit jumped 31.8 per cent to RM3.05 billion from RM2.31 billion, thanks to the operating income that grew at a higher rate than cost, while revenue surged to RM8.69 billion from RM7.63 billion previously.

Operating income grew 13.9 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to RM8.69 billion during the period under review, driven by 15.9 per cent growth in non-interest income in line with better capital market activities.

In a statement today, Group Chief Executive, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz, said the better performance was driven by loans growth across segments, improvements in net interest margin and better-performing capital markets.

“We are also seeing good topline growth in consumer banking in Malaysia and Thailand, as well as in our regional commercial and corporate banking businesses.

“Our results in recent quarters are testament to the group’s continuous focus on building sustainable growth, maintaining margins, managing cost and optimising capital,” he said.

The group’s total gross loans, excluding the bad bank, grew by 8.2 per cent yoy to RM319.2 billion, while total deposits grew 9.6 per cent yoy to RM348.9 billion.

The loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 92.4 per cent compared to 93.5 per cent in the first six month of 2016.

Net interest income rose 13.1 per cent from loans growth and improved net interest margin.

The operating expenses rose 7.8 per cent yoy, but was only four per cent higher, after excluding foreign currency translation effects, as the group’s cost management efforts sustained.

On the group’s Islamic arm, pre-tax profit rose by 0.8 per cent at RM371 million driven by the strong 12.6 per cent operating income growth, which was partially offset by higher impairments due to provision writebacks in 1H16.

CIMB Islamic’s gross financing assets increased by 19.7 per cent yoy to RM51.1 billion, accounting for 15.9 per cent of total group loans. Its total deposits increased by 23.4 per cent yoy to RM57.4 billion.

Going forward, Tengku Zafrul said, the group was cautiously optimistic for the second half of 2017, given the strong gross domestic growth for Malaysia and Indonesia, coupled with the expected gradual improvement in Singapore and Thailand, all of which signal increased regional activity and improved capital markets.

“Even as we grow in our key markets, we will continue to focus on asset quality across all businesses.

“We are also confident that with the continued embedment of the 5C’s — capital, cost, culture, customer experience and compliance — across all our Target 2018 programmes, CIMB is on track to meet its key financial targets for 2017,” he said.

The group declared a first interim net dividend of 13.00 sen per share to be paid via cash or an optional dividend reinvestment scheme worth RM1.18 billion in total. — Bernama