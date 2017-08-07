CIMB unveils one-stop banking solution for businesses

CIMB Bank has launched Biz123, a holistic one-stop platform that offers a complete range of solutions for businesses. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — CIMB Bank (M) Bhd has launched Biz123, a holistic one-stop platform that offers a complete range of solutions for businesses, from sole proprietorship and enterprises to small and medium enterprises.

In a statement today, CIMB Group Chief Executive/Chief Executive Officer, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz, said Biz123 aimed at providing support based on simplified processes to help businesses thrive towards greater heights.

“It brings to life our new brand promise — ‘Forward’ — which was built to empower customers advance towards their goals, dreams and ambitions,” he said.

The bank said Biz123’s value proposition was premised on three key points — fast and easy, complete solutions and one-stop support — all aimed at helping businesses grow and prosper. — Bernama