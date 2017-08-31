CIMB Thai expects Thailand’s economic growth to be 3.7pc this year

People walk inside a department store at shopping district in centre of Bangkok June 30, 2015. CIMB Thai said Thailand’s economy is expected to expand 3.7 per cent this year. ― Reuters picBANGKOK, August 31 — Thailand’s economy is expected to expand 3.7 per cent this year after registering a better-than-expected performance in the second quarter of 2017, according to CIMB Thai Head of Research Amonthep Chawla.

“The economic recovery this time was mainly supported by the tourism sector and the recovery in export of commodity products was due to rising oil prices,” he said in a statement, adding that the agricultural sector also benefitted from better prices for their products.

The recovery in prices of agricultural products however, did not include rice as the price of the grain, which Thailand was one of the world’s biggest exporter, still remained low.

The National Economic and Social Development Board (NESDB) recently released the second quarter data which showed the economy grew by 3.7 per cent versus 3.3 per cent registered in the previous quarter.

On investments by both the private and government sectors, Chawla expected it to recover gradually in the third and fourth quarters of this year.

As for growth in the third and fourth quarters, Chawla said, it would be similar to that of the second quarter driven by the tourism and export sectors.

As for next year, Chawla said CIMB Thai had revised the country’s economic growth to 3.8 per cent from 3.5 per cent, previously. — Bernama