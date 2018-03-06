CIMB launches 1-Minute Home Financing InstaApproval

CIMB has launched the 1-Minute Home Financing InstaApproval where consumers will get a faster, secure, paperless applications for home loans. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — CIMB Group Holdings Bhd launched its 1-Minute Home Financing InstaApproval today, promising loan approvals within a 60 seconds of the full submission of documents.

CIMB senior managing director Vipin Agrawal said the initiative will give consumers a faster, secure, paperless applications for home loans.

“This new platform is part of CIMB InstaApproval platform which also facilitate applications for personal financing, Amanah Saham Bumiputera financing and credit cards,” he said during the launch.

Home loans typically require days for approval.

“A home is probably the biggest investment in any person’s lifetime, but the journey is often fraught with anxiety due to the cumbersome process and the waiting time,” he said.

Currently, eight developers are participating in the ClMB 1-Minute Home Financing InstaApproval, through total of 60 property projects.

The developers are Eco World Development Group Bhd, lJM Land Bhd, Properties Group Bhd, Mah Sing Group Bhd, Sime Darby Property Bhd, SP Setia Bhd, Tropicana Corp Bhd and UEM Sunrise Bhd.

More developers and projects out of Klang Valley area will be added to this platform starting May 1.