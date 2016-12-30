Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

CIMB Group to sell stake in China’s Bank of Yingkou

Friday December 30, 2016
07:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Sydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks displaySydney kicks off new year celebrations with fireworks display

RON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrowRON95, diesel up 20 sen, RON97 up 15 sen tomorrow

Floods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrowFloods prevent 33 Terengganu schools from reopening tomorrow

Knighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year HonoursKnighthood for Andy Murray, Mo Farah in New Year Honours

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

CIMB Group last month posted a 26.9 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter on cost-cutting measures, flagging stronger loan growth in the months ahead. — Reuters picCIMB Group last month posted a 26.9 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter on cost-cutting measures, flagging stronger loan growth in the months ahead. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 ― Malaysian bank CIMB Group Holdings Bhd has agreed to sell its 18.21 per cent stake in China’s Bank of Yingkou Co Ltd to investment holding company Shanghai Guozhijie Investment Development Co. Ltd.

The stake is valued at RM972 million (US$216.75 million), according to a statement from CIMB Group, Malaysia’s second-largest lender by assets. The all-cash deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed in 2017.

“Capital requirements for minority investments in other banks such as this has continued to increase, so much so that in time, the returns threshold required to justify this investment will be too high,” CIMB Group Chief Executive Zafrul Aziz said in the statement.

The disposal was in line with the bank’s operating and capital targets, he added.

CIMB Group last month posted a 26.9 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter on cost-cutting measures, flagging stronger loan growth in the months ahead. ― Reuters

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline