CIMB chairman says Malaysian economy set to grow higher in 2017

CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Chairman Datuk Seri Nazir Razak said the cautious global economy growth in the second half of this year would provide a limit to the upside trajectory. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Malaysia’s economy is set to grow higher this year with the gross domestic product (GDP) likely to be above five per cent, beating the 4.2 per cent in 2016, said CIMB Group Holdings Bhd Chairman, Datuk Seri Nazir Razak.

Nevertheless, he said, the cautious global economy growth in the second half of this year would provide a limit to the upside trajectory.

“As for the recent announcement of country’s second quarter GDP of 5.8 per cent, which was a pleasant surprise and I think it shows the momentum of the economy is strong,” he said on the sidelines of Asean Roundtable Series on “Deepening Capital Markets in Asean: Opportunities and Challenges” here today. — Bernama