Chipmaker Nvidia’s revenue beats estimates, shares jump

The logo of technology company Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California February 11, 2015. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, May 10 — Nvidia Corp reported a better-than-expected 48.4 per cent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by strong demand for its graphics chips and its diversification into fast-growing areas such as self-driving systems and artificial intelligence.

Nvidia’s shares were up 8.6 per cent at US$111.80 (RM485.99) after the bell yesterday.

The Santa Clara, California-based company also forecast revenue of US$1.95 billion, plus or minus 2 per cent, for the current quarter. Analysts on average were expecting US$1.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue from Nvidia’s gaming business, which includes the hugely popular GeForce graphics card series, rose nearly 50 per cent to US$1.03 billion in the first quarter. The business accounted for 53 per cent of the company’s total revenue in the quarter.

Analysts were expecting revenue of US$1.11 billion from the gaming business, according to financial data and analytics firm FactSet.

Under Jensen Huang, who co-founded the company and has led it since its inception, Nvidia has largely been able to avoid the downturn in the PC market by focusing on the development of high-end graphics cards that command premium prices.

The chipmaker has also diversified its efforts into the automotive industry and also supplies chips that are used in data centers.

Data center revenue more than doubled in the first quarter to US$409 million, handily beating analysts’ estimates of US$318.2 million, according to FactSet.

Revenue in Nvidia’s automotive business, which produces the DRIVE PX 2 self-driving system used by Tesla Inc, reported a roughly 24 per cent rise to US$140 million.

Analysts were expecting revenue of US$132 million, according to FactSet.

The company’s net income rose to US$507 million, or 79 cents per share, in the quarter ended April 30, from US$208 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Nvidia’s revenue increased to US$1.94 billion from US$1.31 billion.

Excluding items, Nvidia earned 85 cents per share, the company said.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$1.91 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Through yesterday’s close, Nvidia’s shares had fallen 3.6 per cent this year, well underperforming the roughly 7 per cent gain in the broader S&P 500. — Reuters