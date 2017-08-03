Chinese regulator has no plans to ask Anbang to sell overseas assets

BEIJING, Aug 3 — China’s insurance regulator said this morning it had no plans to ask insurer Anbang to sell overseas assets.
A spokesman for the China Insurance Regulatory Commission made the comments at a media briefing in Beijing. — Reuters
Thursday August 3, 2017
10:46 AM GMT+8
