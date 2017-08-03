Chinese regulator has no plans to ask Anbang to sell overseas assets

The headquarters building of Anbang Insurance Group are pictured in Beijing, China, August 25, 2016. — Reuters picBEIJING, Aug 3 — China’s insurance regulator said this morning it had no plans to ask insurer Anbang to sell overseas assets.

A spokesman for the China Insurance Regulatory Commission made the comments at a media briefing in Beijing. — Reuters