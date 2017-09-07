Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Chinese logistics firm Best, backed by Alibaba, launches US$932m US IPO

A man rides an electric scooter past a distribution hub of the Chinese logistics company Best Inc in Beijing June 27, 2017. — Reuters picA man rides an electric scooter past a distribution hub of the Chinese logistics company Best Inc in Beijing June 27, 2017. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Sept 7 — Best Inc, a Chinese logistics company backed by Alibaba Group, has launched an up to US$932 million (RM3.95 billion) initial public offering, seeking funds to expand its logistics and supply chain network, develop new technology and open more of its convenience stores.

The Hangzhou-based company is offering 53.56 million new American Depositary Shares (ADS), each representing one class A ordinary share, in an indicative range of US$13 to US$15 each, according to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission yesterday.

Existing shareholders including private equity firms CDH Investments, China Renaissance Capital, state-owned Everbright Financial Holding Investment Holding and a unit of Goldman Sachs Group Inc, are selling another 8.54 million ADSs.

The company plans to use US$300 million of the proceeds to expand its convenience stores and its logistics and supply chain services, with another US$100 million set aside for technology investments and the remainder for general corporate purposes and potential acquisitions. — Reuters

