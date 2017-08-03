Chinese bike-sharing company Ofo enters Malaysia

TIANJIN, Aug 3 — China’s leading bike-sharing company, Ofo, today announced its expansion into Malaysia, two days after it entered the Thai market, China’s Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 500 of Ofo’s signature yellow bikes have been placed in the tourist destination of Malacca. The number is expected to grow to some 2,000 by the end of August, according to the company.

Malaysia is the sixth overseas market for Ofo, following Singapore, the United States, Britain, Kazakhstan and Thailand.

Cao Xiao, in charge of the Asia-Pacific department of Ofo, said the company hopes to serve local residents and tourists in Malacca and help the city improve transportation and the environment.

Currently, Ofo operates around 6.5 million shared bikes around the world. Statistics shows that it has offered over 2 billion rides for customers in more than 150 cities.

After huge success in the domestic market, Chinese bike-sharing companies are accelerating their steps into the global market. Last month, Mobike announced its entrance into Italy, the company’s fourth overseas market following Singapore, Britain and Japan. — Bernama