China’s ZTE returns to net profit in 2017

Visitors pass in front of the Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp booth at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. — Reuters picBEIJING, March 15 — Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp returned to the black in 2017 with a net profit of 4.57 billion yuan (approx. RM2.83 billion), boosted by better sales in its telecom equipment business.

ZTE’s net profit in 2017 reported today was slightly higher than its preliminary profit of 4.55 billion yuan and was a turnaround from a net loss of 2.36 billion yuan in the year earlier, it said in a statement on the Shenzhen stock exchange.

The Shenzhen-based company, which is also a major smartphone maker in China, reported revenue of 108.8 billion yuan in 2017, up 7.5 per cent from a year ago, the company said.

ZTE paid an US$826 million fine last year to settle a US sanctions case, which has already been booked in its 2016 financial report, the company said earlier this year. — Reuters