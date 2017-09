China’s yuan rallies past 6.45/dlr to the highest in nearly 21 months

Under the agreement, China and Taiwan have been collaborating in information-sharing, coordinating raids and extraditing criminals to crack down on crimes including fraud, drug smuggling and currency counterfeit. — Reuters picSHANGHAI, Sept 8 — China’s yuan strengthened further against the US dollar this morning to its highest level in nearly 21 months.

The spot market opened at 6.4800 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4478 at one point, bringing the daily gains to 0.58 per cent.

It last reached these intraday highs in December 2015.

As of 0311 GMT, the onshore spot yuan slipped back and traded at 6.4518 per dollar. — Reuters