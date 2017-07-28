China’s urban unemployment rate 3.95pc at end-June

BEIJING, July 28 — China’s urban registered unemployment rate was 3.95 per cent at end-June, down from 4.05 per cent a year ago, the country’s labour ministry said this morning. — Reuters
Friday July 28, 2017
10:25 AM GMT+8
