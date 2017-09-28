China’s traders have excuse to take rest of year off

A man walks out of the Shanghai Stock Exchange building at the Pudong financial district in Shanghai November 17, 2014. — Reuters picSHANGHAI, Sept 28 — Financial markets in the world’s second-largest economy are set to turn listless in the fourth quarter as party officials keep a lid on volatility around a seminal Communist Party gathering.

That’s the finding of Bloomberg surveys of market participants. The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index is projected to end the year 0.3 per cent higher than yesterday’s close. The yuan will be at 6.64 per US dollar, unchanged from the current level, while the 10-year sovereign bond yield is expected to slip to 3.59 per cent from 3.63 per cent.

“I don’t expect any big swings,” said Ken Chen, Shanghai-based analyst with KGI Securities Co. “Regulators would want to ensure the markets are stable for the 19th Party Congress.”

Authorities have stressed the need for stability in the lead-up to what will be China’s most important political event in years. The twice-a-decade party congress, which starts on Oct 18, is expected to replace about half of China’s top leadership and shape President Xi Jinping’s influence into the next decade.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission has ordered local brokerages to mitigate risks and ensure stable markets before and during the event, people familiar with the matter have said. The CSRC has also banned brokerage bosses from taking holidays or leaving the country from Oct. 11 until the congress ends, according to the people.

The scorecard for this year shows healthy gains in stocks and the currency, while bonds have fallen. The Shanghai Composite has risen 7.8 per cent, recovering from a torrid 2016. Volatility, based on a 9-day measure, is the lowest in decades. Offshore equities have blazed ahead, with the MSCI China Index jumping 41 per cent as technology and property shares rallied.

The yuan has climbed 4.6 per cent, after falling 6.5 per cent the previous year. Sovereign debt yields have been elevated in recent months after a government deleveraging campaign spurred a selloff in April and May. The 10-year yield has risen 57 basis points in 2017.

The following are the findings of the surveys — stocks

The Shanghai Composite will rise to 3,354 by year-end, according to the median estimate of 12 analysts and fund managers polled by Bloomberg. Large-cap banks, insurers, consumption stocks including food & beverage were among the sectors most preferred by analysts, while commodity shares including nonferrous metals, iron & steel and coal were among stocks that analysts advised to avoid.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index will end the year at 12,175, or 10 per cent above yesterday’s close, the median estimate of six analysts and fund managers showed.

Tighter US monetary policy wasn’t seen weighing on Hong Kong’s markets in the fourth quarter, as local rates remain low, while mainland inflows via exchange links are expected to continue. — Bloomberg