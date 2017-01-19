China’s stocks slip to 2017 low led by energy, mining declines

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.4 per cent to the lowest close since December 29. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Jan 19 — Chinese stocks slipped to the lowest level this year, with energy and mining companies leading declines.

The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.4 per cent to the lowest close since December 29. Energy companies dragged down the gauge, led by China Petroleum & Chemical Corp, after New York crude slid yesterday. Shandong Gold Mining Co lost 2.5 per cent after the price of the precious metal fell the most in more than a month overnight. The Shanghai gauge’s short-term volatility held near a September low.

After Monday’s slump, China’s stocks have stabilised amid speculated state intervention during President Xi Jinping’s appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Policy makers have also been supporting the nation’s debt and currency markets, with the People’s Bank of China on track for the biggest week of cash injections on record. Data released yesterday showed the country’s holdings of US Treasuries dropped in November by the most since 2011 as authorities acted to bolster the yuan.

“Chinese markets are likely to fluctuate ahead of the Chinese New Year instead of showing a clear direction either way,” said Linus Yip, a strategist at First Shanghai Securities Ltd in Hong Kong. “Investors expect the Chinese government to continue stabilising markets before the holiday.”

The Shenzhen Composite Index slid 0.4 per cent. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index fell 0.2 per cent and a gauge of the city’s property developers retreated 0.9 per cent. The Hong Kong exchange will decide on a third board this year, Chief Executive Officer Charles Li told reporters.

Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd shares slid 3.9 per cent, the most in three months, after the carrier’s business revamp plan announced yesterday provided insufficient detail to soothe investor concerns over a slide in earnings Henderson Land Development Corp Ltd fell 1.6 per cent after Morgan Stanley cut its investment rating on Hong Kong property stocks to in-line from attractive. — Bloomberg