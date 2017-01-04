China’s stocks rise as rail companies, liquor makers lead gains

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7 per cent to 3,158.79 at the close. File picture shows people walking on a bridge in the financial district of Pudong in Shanghai, April 5, 2016. — Reuters picHONG KONG, Jan 4 — Chinese shares climbed to a three-week high, led by an advance in rail companies and liquor makers.

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.7 per cent to 3,158.79 at the close. China Railway Group Ltd and Guangshen Railway Co rallied more than 2 per cent after Xinhua News Agency said China will invest about 800 billion yuan (RM516 billion) in railways this year, the same amount as in 2016. Kweichow Moutai Co climbed to a record ahead of the Lunar New Year peak consumption period. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index fell 0.2 per cent as energy producers lagged.

China has boosted spending on bridges, roads and railways as the government seeks to keep the world’s second-largest economy growing around 6.7 per cent, helping a gauge of industrial stocks rally almost 10 per cent in the fourth quarter. Policy makers have vowed to speed up reforms in state-owned enterprises to improve profitability. China Railway Corp will start mixed-ownership reforms this year, Shanghai Securities News reported yesterday, citing General Manager Lu Dongfu.

“The China and Hong Kong markets will remain in range-bound trading before Chinese New Year,” said Ben Kwong, executive director at KGI Asia Ltd in Hong Kong. “On one hand, the liquidity situation will remain tight as an interest-rate or reserve-ratio cut seems unlikely thanks to a weakening yuan. On the other hand, some stocks may benefit from specific fiscal boosts or reform initiatives, such as the railway sector.”

The Hang Seng Index was little changed at 22,134.47 with PetroChina Co and China Petroleum & Chemical Corp among leading decliners after crude slumped in New York yesterday. China Shenhua Energy Co, the Hang Seng Index’s biggest gainer, rallied 3.3 per cent after UBS AG analysts led by Benson Chen raised the stock’s rating.

The ChiNext Index, a measure of small-company shares in Shenzhen, closed up 1.4 per cent, the most since October. The gauge tumbled by 28 per cent last year, compared with a 12 per cent decline in the Shanghai benchmark index.

“Some mutual funds switched some of their holdings to blue chips from ChiNext shares at year-end as they compiled quarterly reports for their clients, and now the ‘window dressing’ pressure is gone,” said Zhang Gang, an analyst at Central China Securities Holdings in Shanghai. “The gauge was a bit oversold earlier and some investors are bargain-hunting high-growth stocks before the earnings season.”

The consumer staples sector was the biggest gainer in the CSI 300 Index, adding 2.7 per cent as the Westpac-MNI China Consumer Sentiment Indicator showed confidence in the economy improved in December from a month earlier Kweichow Moutai rose 5.2 per cent, while Wuliangye Yibin added 3.6 per cent, Lenovo, the third-biggest gainer in the Hang Seng Index, advanced 2.3 per cent to reach a two-month high Sunny Optical Technology surged 7.5 per cent in Hong Kong after Morgan Stanley boosted its rating on the stock to overweight from underweight Henry Group Holdings surged 36.2 per cent, the most since 2012, after a Hong Kong stock exchange filing showed shareholders with more than a 70 per cent stake may sell shares, which may trigger a general offer for the company Investors sold a combined 1.35 billion yuan of mainland shares via northbound trading of the Shanghai stock connect, the most in two weeks, Bloomberg data show — Bloomberg