China’s response to US metals tariffs goes into effect today

A cargo ship at a port in Zhoushan, Zhejiang province. China will target tariffs on a range of US imports being imposed April 2, 2018.— Reuters picBEIJING, April 2 — China will change its tariff treatment for over 100 types of US imported goods, primarily certain fruits and pork products today, in a previously-announced response to US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.

China’s Customs Tariffs Commission, in a statement posted on the website of the Ministry of Finance yesterday, said it took the decision with the approval of the State Council. China said previously it planned to seek compensation for trade lost to the US metals actions.

President Donald Trump in March announced tariffs on imported aluminum and steel on national security grounds that Beijing says violate World Trade Organisation rules. The US has since announced some exceptions for allies, including Canada and Australia. China yesterday said the metals tariffs “caused serious damage” to its interests.

Items on Beijing’s original hit-list, issued on March 23, included US fresh and dried fruits, ginseng, nuts, wine, and pork, as well as certain steel products, with a value of about US$3 billion (RM11.6 billion) — a tiny fraction of its imports from the US. So far, high-volume agricultural exports to China, such as soybeans, haven’t been swept into the mix.

Beyond its actions on metals, the Trump administration is preparing to propose a list of other Chinese products to be targeted with tariffs. Trump announced in March that the US will impose duties on about US$50 billion in Chinese goods to punish Beijing for what Washington sees as widespread violations of American intellectual property.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer has until April 6 to release the list. US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said on March 28 that an announcement on the measures will come “very shortly.” China has said it has a plan to act further if the import levies on its goods goes ahead. — Bloomberg