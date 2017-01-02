China’s new cash transaction rules not capital controls, PBoC researcher says

New requirements published by the People’s Bank of China Friday stoked concern that the government is imposing capital controls in a disguised form. — Reuters picBEIJING, Jan 2 — China’s new regulations on cash transactions and overseas transfers are not capital controls, according to a central bank researcher cited by the official Xinhua News Agency.

“It is not capital control at all,” Ma Jun, chief economist of the central bank’s research bureau, told the state-run news service. The US$50,000 (RM224,300) annual foreign exchange purchase quota for individuals is unchanged, and the rules won’t affect normal activities such as business investment and operations abroad or overseas travel and study, Ma said.

Ma’s comments follow the annual Jan. 1 reset of the US$50,000 limit for individuals, which may potentially aggravate capital outflow pressures that have been intensifying after the yuan suffered its steepest annual slump in more than two decades. The PBoC said Friday it will tighten rules for banks to report cross-border customer transactions starting July 1 as part of stepped-up efforts to curb money laundering and prevent terrorism financing.

Financial institutions will assume responsibility for reporting and there will be neither extra documentation nor official approval procedures for businesses and individuals, Ma said. — Bloomberg