China’s July export, import growth well below forecast

Tuesday August 8, 2017
11:07 AM GMT+8

Analysts were expecting China’s trade surplus to have widened to US$46.08 billion in July from June’s US$42.77 billion. — Reuters picAnalysts were expecting China’s trade surplus to have widened to US$46.08 billion in July from June’s US$42.77 billion. — Reuters picBEIJING, Aug 8 — China’s July exports rose 7.2 per cent from a year earlier, while imports grew 11.0 per cent, both well below analysts’ forecasts, official data showed today.

That left the country with a trade surplus of US$46.74 billion (RM200 billion) for the month, the General Administration of Customs said.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected July shipments from the world’s largest exporter to have risen 10.9 per cent, easing slightly from 11.3 per cent growth in June.

Imports had been expected to have climbed 16.6 per cent, after rising 17.2 per cent in June.

Analysts were expecting China’s trade surplus to have widened to US$46.08 billion in July from June’s US$42.77 billion.

After several lean years of declining shipments, China’s trade performance has rebounded this year thanks to strong demand at home and abroad.

While exports are contributing to China’s economic growth once again, global investors have been more focused on its strong appetite for industrial commodities such as iron ore and coal which is boosting resources prices worldwide. — Reuters

