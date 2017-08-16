Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

China's Geely says H1 2017 profits more than doubled to US$649m

Wednesday August 16, 2017
12:25 PM GMT+8

The Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. — Reuters picThe Geely Automobile Holdings logo is pictured at the Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing, China April 25, 2016. — Reuters picSHANGHAI, Aug 16 — China's Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd said today that first-half profit more than doubled, as cars designed with its Swedish unit Volvo won over domestic consumers.

Net profit came in at 4.34 billion yuan (RM2.7 billion), 128 per cent higher than the 1.91 billion yuan it made in the same period a year earlier. This also eclipsed an estimate of 3.61 billion yuan from CCB International.

Total revenue for the first half was 39.42 billion yuan, up from 18.09 billion yuan over the same period in 2016, it said.

Geely's sales jumped 89 per cent in January-July and it last month revised its 2017 sales target upward by 10 per cent to 1.1 million vehicles. It sold 766,000 vehicles last year. — Reuters

