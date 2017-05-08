China’s exports remain resilient as global demand recover

Chinese shipments to the US climbed 11.7 per cent, easing from the 19.7 per cent gain the prior month, while exports to the European Union increased 4 per cent. — AFP picSHANGHAI, May 8 — China’s overseas shipments held up in April amid recovering global demand.

Exports rose 8 per cent in dollar terms from a year earlier, the customs administration said today. Imports increased 11.9 per cent, leaving a trade surplus of US$38.05 billion (RM164.0 billion).

China’s export outlook has improved on recovering global demand and as the threat of a trade war with its biggest trading partner fizzled. The International Monetary Fund boosted its estimate of global growth this year, brightening the outlook for external demand.

“Growth in exports shows robust global demand,” said Xia Le, a Hong Kong-based economist at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA. “China’s financial deleveraging has just started, and will weigh on the domestic economy. Imports will reflect that trend first.”

Shipments to the US climbed 11.7 per cent, easing from the 19.7 per cent gain the prior month, while exports to the European Union increased 4 per cent.

“The broader context for China’s export stabilisation is the recovery of global economy,” said Tommy Xie, an economist at OCBC Bank in Singapore. “China’s own economy is also off a good start in the first quarter and the momentum seems to have carried onto April.”— Bloomberg