Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

Money

China’s company to conduct feasibility studies in various fields in Sarawak

Monday August 28, 2017
08:40 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

MACC to meet in September over legal action against Guan EngMACC to meet in September over legal action against Guan Eng

The Edit: Kajol set to star in follow-up to ‘Velaiilla Pattadhari 2’The Edit: Kajol set to star in follow-up to ‘Velaiilla Pattadhari 2’

Malaysia heading towards best ever SEA Games finishMalaysia heading towards best ever SEA Games finish

The Edit: How a short meditation can help people drink lessThe Edit: How a short meditation can help people drink less

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUCHING, Aug 28 — China’s Chongqing International Investment Consultation Group Co Ltd and Solid Sunland Sdn Bhd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct feasibility studies in various fields, including infrastructure, agriculture and tourism, in Sarawak.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg and Chinese Consulate General in Kuching Fu Jijun witnessed the signing ceremony.

Chongqing International Investment Consultation Group Co Ltd authorised representative of overseas business Wee Seng Hwat said the MoU spelled out the company’s collaboration with the state government in exploring infrastructure projects to be implemented in Sarawak, especially under public-private partnership.

“These include a study for a port in Miri, as well as investments in tourism, agriculture and other areas of Sarawak development,” he told reporters after the MoU signing ceremony. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline