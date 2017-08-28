China’s company to conduct feasibility studies in various fields in Sarawak

KUCHING, Aug 28 — China’s Chongqing International Investment Consultation Group Co Ltd and Solid Sunland Sdn Bhd have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to conduct feasibility studies in various fields, including infrastructure, agriculture and tourism, in Sarawak.

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Openg and Chinese Consulate General in Kuching Fu Jijun witnessed the signing ceremony.

Chongqing International Investment Consultation Group Co Ltd authorised representative of overseas business Wee Seng Hwat said the MoU spelled out the company’s collaboration with the state government in exploring infrastructure projects to be implemented in Sarawak, especially under public-private partnership.

“These include a study for a port in Miri, as well as investments in tourism, agriculture and other areas of Sarawak development,” he told reporters after the MoU signing ceremony. — Bernama