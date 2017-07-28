China’s Baidu Inc’s quarterly profit jumps 83.5pc

Baidu is working on an autonomous car. — AFP picBEIJING, July 28 — China’s Baidu Inc reported an 83.5 per cent rise in quarterly profit, as the company shows signs of a recovery after the crackdown on its core ad business by Chinese regulators last year.

The company’s US-listed shares rose 6.9 per cent to US$215 (RM919.34) in extended trading yesterday.

Baidu said it expects third-quarter revenue of 23.13 billion yuan to 23.75 billion yuan (RM14.667 billion to RM15.065 billion).

The Chinese internet search company has been focusing on expanding its autonomous driving platform, investing in artificial intelligence and developing cloud and big data capabilities as part of a wider re-shuffle of its core business.

Earlier this month the company partnered with Ford Motor Co and Nvidia Corp to promote its self-driving car platform Apollo.

Baidu’s revenue in the second quarter rose 14.3 per cent to 20.87 billion yuan. That growth is above a Thomson Reuters survey of 13 analysts who estimated a 13.8 per cent rise.

Net income rose to 4.41 billion yuan in the quarter ended June 30 from 2.40 billion yuan a year earlier.

In May, last year, China’s internet regulator sent a team to investigate Baidu over the death of a university student, Wei Zexi, who used the Chinese search engine to look for treatment for his cancer. — Reuters