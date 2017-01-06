China strengthens yuan fixing by most since 2005 as US dollar sinks

The yuan traded in Hong Kong surged 2.5 per cent in the last two days. — File picBEIJING, Jan 6 — China’s central bank strengthened its currency fixing by the most since a peg to the greenback was dismantled in July 2005, following a tumble in the US dollar.

The People’s Bank of China raised the reference rate by 0.92 per cent to 6.8668 per dollar, following a one per cent drop in a gauge of the greenback’s strength. The offshore yuan slumped 0.7 per cent, the most since June last year, after the fixing, which was weaker than a prediction of 6.8447 given by Mizuho Bank Ltd and 6.8456 given by Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.

“This is a technical move in the dollar, and the PBOC took advantage,” said Irene Cheung, a Singapore-based foreign-exchange strategist at ANZ.

The yuan traded in Hong Kong surged 2.5 per cent in the last two days, the most in data going back to 2010, after interbank borrowing rates surged and Bloomberg News reported that policy makers are preparing contingency plans to support the exchange rate. This widened the offshore yuan’s premium to the onshore rate.

“The past few days have seen good opportunities for corporates to arbitrage the offshore-onshore gap and we are likely witnessing the unwinding of those arbitrage trades today, pushing the offshore currency weaker,” said Fiona Lim, a senior currency strategist at Malayan Banking Bhd in Singapore.

“The fixing is a clear signal from the PBOC that they do not favour speculation.” — Bloomberg