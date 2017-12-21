China sets yuan midpoint at highest in three months

Different currencies are shown at the main office of the Korea Exchange Bank in this picture illustration taken in Seoul October 22, 2010. — Reuters picBEIJING, Dec 21 — China’s central bank set its official yuan midpoint at the highest level in three months at 6.5795 per dollar this morning, reflecting steady demand for spot yuan the previous day.

This morning’s official midpoint, 271 pips or 0.41 per cent firmer than the previous fix of 6.6066 per dollar, was the strongest since September 20.

The move in the official midpoint was also the biggest one-day strengthening in percentage terms since October11.

China’s yuan strengthened through the day yesterday, reaching its highest level in three months against the US dollar at the official local close, supported by a firmer midpoint fixing and dollar sales driven by year-end seasonal flows. — Reuters