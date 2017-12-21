Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

China sets yuan midpoint at highest in three months

Thursday December 21, 2017
09:38 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Another N.Korean soldier defects to South via DMZAnother N.Korean soldier defects to South via DMZ

Barca just ahead of Real on income, Man United top of the heapBarca just ahead of Real on income, Man United top of the heap

Lawyer scamming new home-buyers in Johor, cops warnLawyer scamming new home-buyers in Johor, cops warn

UK PM’s deputy resigns over pornography scandalUK PM’s deputy resigns over pornography scandal

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Different currencies are shown at the main office of the Korea Exchange Bank in this picture illustration taken in Seoul October 22, 2010. — Reuters picDifferent currencies are shown at the main office of the Korea Exchange Bank in this picture illustration taken in Seoul October 22, 2010. — Reuters picBEIJING, Dec 21 — China’s central bank set its official yuan midpoint at the highest level in three months at 6.5795 per dollar this morning, reflecting steady demand for spot yuan the previous day.

This morning’s official midpoint, 271 pips or 0.41 per cent firmer than the previous fix of 6.6066 per dollar, was the strongest since September 20.

The move in the official midpoint was also the biggest one-day strengthening in percentage terms since October11.

China’s yuan strengthened through the day yesterday, reaching its highest level in three months against the US dollar at the official local close, supported by a firmer midpoint fixing and dollar sales driven by year-end seasonal flows. — Reuters

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline