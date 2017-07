China sets yuan midpoint at fresh nine-month high

A clerk arranges bundles of 100 Chinese yuan banknotes at a branch of China Merchants Bank in Hefei, Anhui province March 17, 2014. — Reuters picSHANGHAI, July 24 — China’s central bank set the yuan midpoint at 6.7410 per dollar this morning, the highest level since October 20 2016, reflecting the dollar’s broad weakness.

This morning’s official guidance was 5 pips firmer than Friday’s fix at 6.7415 per dollar. — Reuters