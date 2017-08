China sets the yuan mid-point at fresh 10½-month high

Euro and Yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in New York May 9, 2017. — Reuters picSHANGHAI, Aug 11 — China’s central bank this morning set the yuan’s midpoint at 6.6770 per dollar, the strongest level since September 22, 2016, as the Chinese currency continues to be supported by a weak dollar.

This morning’s official guidance was 128 pips or 0.2 per cent firmer than the previous fix at 6.6770 per dollar. — Reuters