China says US probe ‘sabotages’ existing global trade system

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer speaks at a news conference in Washington August 16, 2017. — Reuters picBEIJING, Aug 24 — China ratcheted up its opposition to the US investigation into its intellectual property practices, accusing the Trump administration of sabotaging the international trading system, and again pledging to defend its interests if necessary.

At the same time, Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said at a briefing today that the two nations have more shared interests than disputes and stressed that cooperation was the best way to address any differences.

“The US investigation of China based on domestic laws sabotages the existing international trading system, and has poured cold water on all parties that have been working to promote bilateral economic ties,” Gao said. He added that China was strongly displeased by what it called “unilateral and protectionist” action.

The remarks took a sharper tone than a statement the ministry issued following an announcement today of the investigation by US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

The US said it will probe China’s practices on intellectual property, technology transfer and innovation to determine whether the behaviour is “unreasonable or discriminatory,” or whether it restricts US commerce. President Donald Trump asked Lighthizer earlier this month to consider such a move.

Gao said China hopes to work with the US to consolidate achievements from previous negotiations and to reach further positive outcomes. — Bloomberg