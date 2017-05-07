China reserves rise a third month on tighter capital control

China’s foreign-exchange reserves rose for a third month in April as tighter capital controls kept money from flowing out of the country and the yuan stable. — Reuters picBEIJING, May 7 — China’s foreign-exchange reserves rose for a third month in April, beating estimates, as tighter capital controls kept money from flowing out of the country and the yuan was stable.

Reserves climbed US$20.45 billion (RM88.7 billion) to US$3.03 trillion, the People’s Bank of China said today, compared with a median estimate of US$3.02 trillion in a Bloomberg survey of economists.

“April’s reserve increase reflects a combination of valuation effects, tighter capital controls and a more stable yuan,” Tom Orlik, chief Asia economist at Bloomberg Intelligence in Beijing, wrote in a note. “At the start of the year, there were genuine concerns China faced another flood of capital outflows. That clearly hasn’t happened.”

The onshore yuan declined 0.2 per cent against the dollar in April, the third month in a row in which it hasn’t moved by more than 0.22 per cent. It has appreciated 0.6 per cent against the greenback so far this year. A gauge of swings in the onshore yuan against the US currency is at the lowest level since August 2015.

The State Administration of Foreign Exchange said on its website that more balanced capital flows and appreciation of other currencies against the US dollar helped shore up the reserves in April. China’s economic growth, steady exchange rate and balanced cross-border flows will keep the stockpile stable, it said. SAFE also said enterprises are purchasing foreign currencies more rationally.

Outflows are likely to ease notably this year as yuan depreciation expectations recede and the dollar remains stable, Eva Yi, an economist at China International Capital Corp. in Hong Kong, wrote in an April 24 note. The more ad hoc capital controls could be loosened or removed in the near future, she said. — Bloomberg