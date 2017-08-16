China regains spot as largest foreign US creditor

The world’s second biggest economy has steadily ratcheted up its accumulation of US government debt as it has seen a sharp reduction in capital outflows. — Reuters picNEW YORK, Aug 16 — China purchased the most Treasuries in six years in June, vaulting past Japan as the largest overseas lender to the US government, according to data released by the US Treasury Department yesterday.

In 2016, China spent nearly US$320 billion (RM1.3 trillion) of foreign exchange reserves in an effort to stem the yuan’s depreciation against the US dollar.

In the wake of tighter capital controls and a weaker dollar so far this year, China’s forex reserves, the world’s biggest, have grown in line with its Treasuries holdings.

In June, its reserves increased by US$3.2 billion to US$3.057 trillion, an eight-month high, while its Treasuries holdings rose to US$1.147 trillion, which was the highest level since September when it was US$1.157 trillion.

In July, China’s currency reserves reached a nine-month peak at US$3.081 trillion.

Before China returned to being the largest US overseas lender, Japan had held that spot for eight months.

Japan held US$1.091 trillion in US government debt in June, down from US$1.111 trillion in May.

Japan’s drop in Treasuries holdings was the steepest since November, falling to a level last seen in December.

Ireland was a distant third in holdings of Treasuries, with US$302.5 billion in June, up from US$295.8 billion in May.

Overall, foreign investors bought US$19.73 billion in Treasuries in June, down from US$46.37 billion in May, which was the most since June 2015. — Reuters