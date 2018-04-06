Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

China ready to pay ‘any cost’ in trade war, ministry says

Friday April 6, 2018
01:47 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Fake news? Here are five easy ways to spot itThe Edit: Fake news? Here are five easy ways to spot it

The Edit: Nokia’s latest smartphones to launch here next weekThe Edit: Nokia’s latest smartphones to launch here next week

Brazil judge to ex-president Lula: Turn yourself in for jail todayBrazil judge to ex-president Lula: Turn yourself in for jail today

The Edit: A look inside Russell Crowe’s divorce auctionThe Edit: A look inside Russell Crowe’s divorce auction

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Trump threatened an additional US$100 billion in tit-for-tat tariffs on Beijing yesterday, in the latest step in an escalating trade dispute. — Reuters picTrump threatened an additional US$100 billion in tit-for-tat tariffs on Beijing yesterday, in the latest step in an escalating trade dispute. — Reuters picBEIJING, April 6 — China said today it was ready to pay “any cost” in a possible trade war with the US, after President Donald Trump warned he was considering US$100 billion (RM387 billion) in extra tariffs.

“If the US side disregards opposition from China and the international community and insists on carrying out unilateralism and trade protectionism, the Chinese side will take them on until the end at any cost,” the Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on its website.

“We don’t want a trade war, but we aren’t afraid of fighting one.”

Trump threatened an additional US$100 billion in tit-for-tat tariffs on Beijing yesterday, in the latest step in an escalating trade dispute.

The US president has said he will impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, which would hit China.

China responded with proposed tariffs on fresh fruit, pork and recycled aluminum, accounting for $3 billion of US exports last year.

The US on Tuesday published a list of US$50 billion in Chinese imports set to be hit by US tariffs.

In a speech yesterday, Trump said “in light of China’s unfair retaliation,” he had instructed trade officials to “consider whether US$100 billion of additional tariffs would be appropriate.” — AFP

Advertisement

Most Viewed

Advertisement

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

Advertisement

MMO Instagram