China lifts yuan mid-point to fresh 3-1/2-month high

Euro and Yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken in New York May 9, 2017. — Reuters picSHANGHAI, Dec 28 — China’s central bank today lifted its official yuan midpoint to a fresh 3-1/2-month high at 6.5412 per dollar, reflecting broad dollar weakness.

Today’s official midpoint, 9 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.5421 yesterday, was the strongest since September 13.

The dollar fell to a 3-1/2 week low against a basket of currencies yesterday as traders bet more major central banks will begin reducing monetary stimulus in 2018 because of faster global economic growth. — Reuters