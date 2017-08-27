Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

China July industrial profits rise at slowest pace in three months

Sunday August 27, 2017
10:28 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Thailand claims Malaysia bias in SEA Games programmeThailand claims Malaysia bias in SEA Games programme

10 things about: Felicia Yap, scientist-turned-novelist10 things about: Felicia Yap, scientist-turned-novelist

UK to urge EU to show ‘imagination’ in Brexit talksUK to urge EU to show ‘imagination’ in Brexit talks

The Edit: Voyager hurtles through space 40 years onThe Edit: Voyager hurtles through space 40 years on

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

An employee works at a machine manufacturing factory in Huaibei, Anhui province. — Reuters picAn employee works at a machine manufacturing factory in Huaibei, Anhui province. — Reuters picBEIJING, Aug 27 — Earnings growth for China’s industrial firms cooled in July after accelerating for three straight months, reinforcing expectations the economy will slow over coming quarters as higher lending costs and property market curbs bite.

Profits earned by China’s industrial companies in July rose 16.5 per cent from a year earlier to 612.7 billion yuan (RM394.2 billion), slower than the previous month, the statistics bureau said today.

That was the slowest rate of growth since profits rose 14.0 per cent in April.

Profit growth slowed in July because some companies halted production due to especially high temperatures, He Ping of the National Bureau of Statistics bureau said in a statement along with the data release.

For the first seven months of the year, the firms notched up profits of 4.25 trillion yuan, a 21.2 per cent jump from the same period last year and a touch slower than the 22.0 per cent annual growth in the January-June period.

Earnings for the industrial sector were boosted by a year-long, government-led construction spree, which fuelled demand and prices for building materials.

Government efforts to shut older, heavily polluting mines and factories have given commodity prices fresh impetus in recent weeks.

Analysts say economic growth will slow eventually as measures to cool heated property prices and clamp down on riskier forms of lending put the brakes on activity.

Beijing’s efforts to reduce debt have pushed up lending rates, signalling tighter margins and tougher operating conditions for firms as debt servicing costs go up — a sign of slowing earnings growth over coming months. — Reuters

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline