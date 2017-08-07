China July FX reserves unexpectedly hit nine-month high as dollar weakens

China’s foreign exchange reserves rose twice as much as expected in July to a nine-month high as tighter regulations and a weaker dollar curbed capital outflows. — Reuters picBEIJING, Aug 7 — China’s foreign exchange reserves rose twice as much as expected in July to a nine-month high as tighter regulations and a weaker dollar curbed capital outflows.

Reserves rose US$24 billion (RM102.8 billion) in July to US$3.081 trillion, compared with an increase of US$3.2 billion in June.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected foreign exchange reserves to rise US$12 billion.

It was the first time that China’s reserves had climbed for six months in a row since June 2014, with the latest gain lifting them to the highest level since October last year.

China’s foreign exchange regulator said weakness in the dollar helped push up the value of non-dollar currencies in its reserves. The euro, in particular, gained more than 3 per cent against the dollar last month.

China burned through nearly US$320 billion of reserves last year, but the yuan still fell about 6.5 per cent against the surging dollar, its biggest annual drop since 1994.

Its forex pile, the world’s largest, fell below the closely watched US$3 trillion level in January for the first time in nearly six years, raising market fears that Beijing may devalue its currency to relieve the pressure.

But the yuan has rebounded more than 3 per cent so far this year, thanks largely to a reversal in the dollar, tougher policing of outflows and fresh steps by the central bank to flush out speculators who were betting the currency would continue to fall.

The yuan strengthened around 0.8 per cent against the dollar in July, its third straight month of gains.

In June, net foreign exchange sales by China’s central bank rose for the first time in seven months, though they remained small compared with the end of last year as capital outflows from China have slowed.

In the first half of the year, Chinese commercial banks sold a net US$93.8 billion of foreign exchange, down 46 per cent from US$173.85 billion over the same period last year.

“The balance in the foreign exchange market in the first half of the year was the best in three years,” the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE) said last month, adding that it expected cross-border flows to remain stable due to the country’s strong economic performance and more benign conditions globally.

In addition to clamping down on outflows since late last year, Beijing has more recently taken aim at some overseas investments by Chinese firms as it looks to shore up the yuan.

Reuters reported in July that China’s regulators have told banks to stop providing funding for several of Dalian Wanda Group’s overseas acquisitions as Beijing looks to curb the conglomerate’s offshore buying spree.

Authorities will “severely crack down on underground banks and other foreign exchange violations to prevent and resolve risks from cross-border capital flows”, the forex regulator said in an internal meeting last month.

The SAFE reiterated that it will back legitimate overseas investments by domestic firms and will continue to monitor overseas investments in property, hotel, entertainment, sports and movie industries.

China’s non-financial outbound direct investment (ODI) fell by nearly half in the first half of 2017 as the tighter capital restrictions began to bite.

Combined, the more stringent regulatory measures, a weaker dollar and pressure on acquisition hungry domestic firms have helped pull the yuan away from the 7 to the dollar mark which is believed to be closely watched by China’s top policymakers.

Still, the yuan is forecast to weaken to 7.05 per dollar in 12 months based on expectations of more US interest rate rises this year, which would be broadly supportive for the dollar, according to a Reuters poll of more than 50 foreign exchange analysts taken in June.

It is predicted to trade at 6.95 per dollar by the end of this year, compared with a forecast of 7.2 per dollar at the beginning of the year.

The value of gold reserves rose to US$75.084 billion at the end of July, from US$73.585 billion at end-June, data published on the People’s Bank of China website also showed. — Reuters