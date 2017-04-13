China exports surged the most in two years as imports moderated

A worker rides his bicycle past piles of steel coils for export at a port in Yingkou, Liaoning province August 9, 2013. — Reuters picSHANGHAI, April 13 — China’s overseas shipments last month jumped the most in two years as global demand held up. Imports moderated after a holiday-season surge in February and the trade balance rose.

Exports rose 16.4 per cent in dollar terms, reversing a 1.3 per cent drop a month earlier, the customs administration said today. Imports increased 20.3 per cent, pulling back after soaring 38.1 per cent the prior month, to leave a trade surplus of US$23.93 billion (RM105.91 billion). In yuan terms, exports rose 22.3 per cent while imports increased 26.3 per cent.

A customs spokesman said at a briefing that the pace of trade expansion is likely to slow in the second quarter. Trade remained sound and steady in the first quarter, but the data don’t show the full picture for 2017, officials said in a statement released with the data.

Demand for Chinese products has proved resilient this year as the global expansion holds up. Simmering tensions with the country’s largest trading partner also appear to be easing after US President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping tried to find common ground on trade last week at their first meeting and agreed to a “ 100-day plan” for discussions.

In the first quarter, exports rose 14.8 per cent in yuan terms, compared with a 4.2 per cent drop a year earlier. Imports increased 31.1 per cent, versus an 8.2 per cent slump last year, to leave a trade surplus of 454.94 billion yuan (US$66 billion).

Trade risk

The first quarter data suggest “China has finally caught up with the rest of Asia with the end of the trade recession,” said Raymond Yeung, chief greater China economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “Given the meeting and phone call between Xi and Trump, the risk of a trade war has diminished substantially.”

Still, the world’s largest exporter faces more challenges and uncertainties this year as geopolitical risks loom from. Trump said on Twitter this week that China would get a better trade deal with the US “if they solve the North Korean problem.”

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said after the meeting that the US aims to increase its exports to China. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross added that China showed interest in reducing their net trade balance because of its impact on the money supply and inflation.

World trade has picked up, expanding at the fastest pace in six years in the first quarter, according to Oxford Economics Ltd. “But there are still reasons for caution,” Lead Economist Adam Slater wrote in a recent note. “Although the ‘cyclical’ element in world trade is improving, the ‘trend’ element is not thanks to changes in supply chains and a lack of trade liberalisation.” — Bloomberg