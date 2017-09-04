Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Money

China bans initial coin offerings as illegal fundraising

Monday September 4, 2017
03:59 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

In Melaka, foreigners refusing to pay RM10 tourism taxIn Melaka, foreigners refusing to pay RM10 tourism tax

The Edit: Five tips to get you motivated to hit the gym againThe Edit: Five tips to get you motivated to hit the gym again

South Korea detects signs North preparing missile launchSouth Korea detects signs North preparing missile launch

S. Korea coach promises win in Tashkent, secure World Cup placeS. Korea coach promises win in Tashkent, secure World Cup place

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The popularity of coin offerings has surged in China this year, with 65 ICOs and 2.62 billion yuan (RM1.6 billion) raised from 105,000 individuals in the country. — Reuters picThe popularity of coin offerings has surged in China this year, with 65 ICOs and 2.62 billion yuan (RM1.6 billion) raised from 105,000 individuals in the country. — Reuters picSHANGHAI, Sep 4 — China’s today banned individuals and organisations from raising funds through initial coin offerings (ICO), saying the practice constituted illegal fundraising.

ICOs have become a bonanza for digital currency entrepreneurs, globally and in China, allowing them to raise large sums quickly by creating and selling digital “tokens” with no regulatory oversight.

Individuals and organisations that have completed ICO fundraisings should make arrangements to return funds, said a joint statement from the People’s Bank of China, the securities and banking regulator and other government departments that was posted on the central bank’s website.

The popularity of coin offerings has surged in China this year, with 65 ICOs and 2.62 billion yuan (RM1.6 billion) raised from 105,000 individuals in the country, state-run Xinhua reported in July, citing data from a government organisation that monitors online financial activity. — Reuters

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline