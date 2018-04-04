Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

China announces additional tariffs on US$50b of US goods

Wednesday April 4, 2018
04:10 PM GMT+8

Tools

Workers transport imported soybean products at Langshan port of Nantong Port Group, in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China March 9, 2018. — Reuters picWorkers transport imported soybean products at Langshan port of Nantong Port Group, in Nantong, Jiangsu province, China March 9, 2018. — Reuters picBEIJING, April 4 — China will impose additional tariffs of 25 per cent on 106 US goods including soybeans, autos, chemicals, some types of aircraft and corn products, among other agricultural goods, the finance ministry said today.

The products targeted by the tariffs were worth US$50 billion in 2017, according to a separate statement from the commerce ministry.

Extra tariffs will also be slapped on products such as whisky, cigars and tobacco, some types of beef, lubricants, and propane and other plastic products, the finance ministry said in its statement.

US orange juice, certain sorghum products, cotton, some types of wheat, as well as trucks, some SUVs, certain electric vehicles, will also be subject to the new duties, the finance ministry said. — Reuters

