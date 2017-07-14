Cautious Fed lifts global stocks to record high, investors eye earnings lift

A man is reflected on an electronic board showing major Asian stock market indices outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters picSINGAPORE, July 14 ― Global stocks scaled record highs today, with Asian equities rising for the fifth straight session, as signs the Federal Reserve will pursue a gradual rate tightening path and hopes of a strong earnings season lifted appetite for risk assets.

The MSCI World Index was marginally higher early today, hitting a new all-time high. It is on track to end the week 1.6 per cent higher.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan advanced 0.25 per cent to its highest level in two years. It's set for a 3.2 per cent gain for the week.

Japan's Nikkei added 0.2 per cent, poised for a weekly rise of 1.05 per cent.

Wall Street ended with gains yesterday, with the major indexes up between 0.1 and 0.2 per cent, as stocks basked in comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that the central bank's rate hikes could be gradual, given persistently low inflation despite an improving economy.

Expectations that S&P 500 companies will report second-quarter earnings growth of 7.8 per cent also supported stocks. Major banks, including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Wells Fargo, will report results today.

In Asia, markets are also expecting strong earnings, particularly for many of the export-reliant firms benefiting from an upturn in global demand.

The dollar pulled up 0.1 per cent to 113.4 yen early today, narrowing losses for the week to 0.4 per cent.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of trade-weighted peers, was up 0.1 per cent at 95.828, on track for a 0.2 per cent weekly decline.

“Yellen gave some hope to the dollar bulls with her acknowledgement of the improvements in the economy, but at the end of the day investors are still skeptical of what data is going to be like,” said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New York.

“That's why you have not seen much in the way of additional follow through in dollar demand.”

The dollar was also supported by data showing the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week for the first time in a month and producer prices unexpectedly rose in June.

Investors are awaiting a host of US economic indicators, including inflation, retail sales and industrial production for June later in the session for more insight into how the Fed might proceed with monetary policy tightening this year.

But political concerns in the US may once again vex investors, as a revised Senate plan to dismantle Obamacare drew criticism from both Republican and Democratic senators.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was forced two weeks ago to scrap a planned vote on an earlier version, has planned for a vote on the retooled bill next week.

The euro was marginally lower at US$1.1393 (RM4.89) early today, after inching down 0.1 per cent overnight, and is set to end the week 0.1 per cent lower.

The European Central Bank is likely to signal in September that its bond-buying scheme will be gradually wound down next year and ECB chief Mario Draghi could give the next clue on the plans in late August, the Wall Street Journal said yesterday.

The Canadian dollar remained near its strongest in over a year after the Bank of Canada this week raised interest rates for the first time since 2010, with further tightening expected this year.

The loonie was about 0.1 per cent weaker early on Friday at C$1.2729 to the dollar but is up almost 1.1 per cent this week.

In commodities, oil crept lower, but held most of the gains made yesterday after data showed China's oil imports in the first half of 2017 were almost 14 per cent higher than a year earlier.

US crude slipped 0.15 per cent to US$46.02 a barrel, after rising 1.3 per cent yesterday. It is poised for a 4 per cent gain this week.

Global benchmark Brent inched down 0.1 per cent to US$48.36 following yesterday's 1.4 per cent jump, and is headed for a 3.6 per cent gain this week.

Gold was flat today at US$1,217.59 an ounce, heading for a 0.4 per cent gain for the week. ― Reuters