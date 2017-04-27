Caution prevails for Asian stocks ahead of BOJ

A man runs past the Bank of Japan (BOJ) building in Tokyo July 29, 2016. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, April 27 — Stocks in Asia indicated a mixed start as investors assessed a whirlwind of policy speculation that whipsawed assets during the American trading session and as traders awaited policy decisions from the Bank of Japan and the European Central Bank.

Market reaction suggested much of the benefits of the proposals were already reflected in asset prices with the dollar rallying into the announcement before easing gains.

Treasury bonds remained positive even as the outline raised the risk of bigger deficits and US stocks slipped.

Futures on equity indexes in Japan pointed lower, while contracts on Australian shares were flat and those on Hong Kong equities rose.

Global shares are trading at a record high on optimism for improving global economic growth.

The much anticipated plan for US tax changes, including cuts that would benefit businesses, the middle class and certain high-earning individuals, left unanswered questions about whether the plan would be paid for, or how.

Attention now turns to the Trump plan’s prospects in Congress as the White House ratchets up protectionist rhetoric that investors worry could harm global growth. — Bloomberg