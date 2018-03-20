Calm Malaysian investors reach for snooze button as poll nears

Trading on Bursa Malaysia has been trading range-bound since February. — Picture by Azneal IshakKUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — As the deadline for the Malaysian general election draws closer, don’t expect the local stock market to get more interest from investors who have been sitting on the sidelines.

Speculation about the timing of the election ramped up when the Star newspaper reported on March 15 that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak could dissolve parliament by end-March, paving the way for a poll that must be held within 60 days. The 14th general election must be held by August. The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index has been trading range-bound since February.

Based on data from the past three of four poll periods, Malaysia’s market swings were at less than 2 percent after the legislature was disbanded. The exception was a plunge in 2008, when elections coincided with the global financial crisis.

“We have been trading regionally except for Malaysia, where we’ve been fairly muted,” Geoffrey Ng of Fortress Capital Asset Management Sdn said by phone from Kuala Lumpur. “If the market’s quiet, there’s less incentive to be active. Investors would only trade if they see movement in the market in terms of trend, momentum or news flow.” — Bloomberg