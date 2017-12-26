Business model innovation for growth and transformation

Breakthrough business models result from forays into uncharted territory well beyond a company’s core business.KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Do you know what your business value proposition is? From Apple to Uber, stories of famous business model innovations are inspirational but not very instructive. We know that successful innovators take risks and pursue underserved markets. But how — beyond luck, serendipity, or even genius — do they all actually do it? In today’s article, we are going to look into how companies can successfully manoeuvre in a crowded playing field through strategic business modelling.

Breakthrough business models result from forays into uncharted territory well beyond a company’s core business. But the reason so few companies successfully seize this opportunity is not because it is uncharted. It’s because they try to navigate it using their existing business model. A practical framework that outlines the four components of every successful business model — a compelling customer value proposition (CVP), a winning profit formula, and key resources and processes will show how they interrelate to create value for both the client and the company.

Companies that introduce new business models to their industry are able to take advantage of enormous opportunities. Based on the various famous case studies such as Tata Motors, Unilever, Netflix, Amazon, Walmart, amongst the others, it is learnt that winning business model innovation consists of a structured, repeatable process for spotting new growth opportunities and designing innovative business models to support businesses:

— To identify an important, unmet job that a real customer needs to get done

— Brainstorm financial scenarios and devise a new profit formula

— Identify and creatively integrate critical resources and processes to create competitive advantage

— Use controlled experimentation to test and refine your new business model

— Navigate managerial challenges as you scale the new business

Companies must understand the importance of bringing value to customers and this can be done by adopting critical tools they need to develop those opportunities into a reality. A value proposition is central to a business model and it is about the product and service offering that customers buy because it satisfies a job they want to get done. It is made up of made up of practical needs and emotional wants. According to Apple Computer 2006 publication, Apple introduced the iPod, the world’s first digital music player in 2001, a product that revolutionised the way we consume portable entertainment, created an entirely new market and set Apple on the road to exponential growth. Jobs and his team pulled off a triumph of product development that changed the rules of the game. Except that isn’t what happened.

Apple was not, in fact, the first company to bring a digital music player to market; that honour belongs to Diamond Media, which introduced the first MP3 player, the Rio, in 1998. So why did Apple’s iPod get the credit for revolutionising the music world? Well, Apple did something a lot smarter than wrap a good technology in a snazzy design. They wrapped a good technology in a great business model. Apple’s genius lay in its realisation that making it easy and convenient to download music to the iPod would fuel demand for its high-priced music player.

Eighteen months after introducing the iPod, Apple launched the iTunes Store, a brilliant service that tightly locked hardware, software and digital music into one user-friendly package. This move was known as one of the great business model innovations of all time.

The Bait-and-Hook model of Gillette where it revolutionised men’s shaving by choosing to give away the razor handle — a durable-in order to lock customers into purchasing his consumable, high margin blades. Apple reversed Gillette’s model, essentially giving away the blades —low margin, consumable iTunes music — to lick in the purchase of the handle — the iPod of which its high margin yielded high profits.

Business model innovation thrives in cultures of inquiry, environments in which new value propositions and ideas for new business models are met with interest and encouragement. It can help companies meet many of the big challenges they face, be the growth gaps, market shifts, revolutionary technologies or uncontrollable social forces.

The first step to finding your product’s value proposition in your identified market is to conduct a competitive analysis. Start by identifying your top five to 10 competitors and then do a deep dive assessment of each. Construct a matrix and look for not only what brand identity and associations each competitor owns in the market, but also look for trends and commonalities across the competitive landscape. Every product should have its own business model strategy or canvas. There are many factors that can be evaluated, including:

— Positioning

— Differentiation

— Visual branding

— Customer targeting and segmentation

— Products/services mix

— Price/ cost structures

— Revenue streams

— Technology

— Brand personality

— Channels

— Customer satisfaction

— Customer loyalty

Fortunately, evaluating these factors today is easier than ever and can usually be achieved for the most part by auditing each company’s digital presence. There are various paths to take in finding the value proposition in your target market. What’s important is that you avert a ‘me-too’ strategy and capitalise on uncharted territory in your market to fuel growth instead. Take the time to carefully analyse your competition to uncover what they are ignoring. Study your audience to better serve your customers with unique offerings. This can lead to new, significant, and accelerated revenue growth.

* Biruntha Mooruthi is vice president and Head of IPR & Commercialisation Services of PlaTCOM Ventures SdnBhd — the national technology commercialisation platform of Malaysia — a wholly owned subsidiary company of AgensiInovasi Malaysia (AIM) formed in collaboration with SME Corp Malaysia.